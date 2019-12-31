PANO – Many meaningful gifts are on the way to troops stationed on islands in the southwestern waters.

Captain Nguyen Van Dong, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 5, presents gifts to troops on Tho Chu Island. Photo: HQ

On January 10th, a delegation including leaders of the Naval Region 5 Command and representatives of party committees, people’s councils and committees of Can Tho, An Giang, Dong Thap and Ca Mau Province headed for islands, namely Phu Quoc, Tho Chu, Nam Du, Hon Khoai, Hon Chuoi and Hon Doc.

This annual activity aimed to give more strength to troops and people on islands on the threshold of the lunar new year, and help tighten solidarity between the army and people, as well as promote the strong will and determination of troops to fulfil their mission of firmly protecting the southwestern waters of Vietnam.

Translated by Mai Huong