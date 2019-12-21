VietMaz

Tay Tuu flower village blooms for Tet

Located in Bac Tu Liem District, some 20km from Hanoi centre, Tay Tuu village supplies flowers to the capital city and other northern provinces during Tet (Photo: VNA)
Visiting Tay Tuu flower village in the days before Lunar New Year, you will see a variety of colorful flowers, carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)
Chrysanthemum is one of the most popular flowers in Tay Tuu (Photo: VNA)
Tay Tuu is the traditional flower centre of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Tay Tuu flower village provides a vast quantity of fresh flowers for Tet (Photo: VNA)
Flowers are carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)
