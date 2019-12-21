Tay Tuu flower village blooms for Tet

|Located in Bac Tu Liem District, some 20km from Hanoi centre, Tay Tuu village supplies flowers to the capital city and other northern provinces during Tet (Photo: VNA)
|Visiting Tay Tuu flower village in the days before Lunar New Year, you will see a variety of colorful flowers, carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)
|Chrysanthemum is one of the most popular flowers in Tay Tuu (Photo: VNA)
|Visiting Tay Tuu flower village in the days before Lunar New Year, you will see a variety of colorful flowers, carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)
|Tay Tuu is the traditional flower centre of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
|Tay Tuu flower village provides a vast quantity of fresh flowers for Tet (Photo: VNA)
|Flowers are carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)
|Tay Tuu flower village provides a vast quantity of fresh flowers for Tet (Photo: VNA)
- Flower suddenly blooms onto PC across stores today
- When is the next full moon? May’s Flower Moon and the 2018 lunar calendar explained
- Growing stunning, strange blooms in Groundskeeper
- Flower unexpectedly takes root on PC today
- Horizon Zero Dawn collectables: vantages, ancient vessels, metal flowers and Banuk artifacts
- It’s The Ba-Boom-Booze Talking: Ka-Bloom
- Live Free Play Hard: Flowers to Womans, Guns to Mans
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Ashina Depths Walkthrough Guide – Mibu Village, Corrupted Monk Boss
- Which Harvest Moon: Skytree Village bachelor deserves your rose?
- E3 2016: Harvest Moon: Skytree Village Makes Improvements Over Past Entries