Submarine cable incident to affect internet connection during holidays

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Three undersea cable systems—the Asia America Gateway (AAG), Intra Asia (IA) and Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE)—have encountered incidents that may affect internet traffic in Vietnam in the coming weeks, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The AAG cable system experienced a problem on December 22, causing a loss of 1,100 gigabytes of international internet traffic over the cable. Previously, another problem had occurred on this cable’s branch, S1H, on November 14.

The cause of the problem with the AAG and AAE-1 cables is unknown and there is no timeline available for when the problem will be resolved, according to the local military-run telecom carrier Viettel.

As for the IA cable system, a Viettel representative said that errors affecting its S1 branch would be fixed on January 29, 2020, and those of the S2 branch are expected to be handled on February 3. The repair schedule may change based on marine weather conditions.

Local telecom carriers have adopted various measures to ensure the adequate provision of internet connection services to customers during the upcoming holidays.

Also, access to international platforms including Google, Facebook and YouTube remains normal, the Viettel representative added.