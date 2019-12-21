Students use art to help needy youngsters this holiday season

By Harry Hodge

Kinderstar student Avery Dinh Hodge poses with her painting “Cherry and Speedy” – PHOTO: COURTESY OF KINDERSTAR

HCMC – With the holiday season in full swing, a special group of young artists are using their skills to benefit those in need with Christmas around the corner.

Students from Royal School and Kinderstar in Phu My Hung, District 7, have pooled their artistic resources by supplying artwork to FV Hospital as part of the institution’s third annual “Give a Child a Chance in Life” program.

It helps raise funds to support disadvantaged and disabled children by inviting young artists to submit painted works on sheets of A3 or A4 sizes to be put up for bids in the Auction Gallery in FV Hospital’s lobby.

Avery Dinh Hodge, who turns 5 in January, is among the Kinderstar artists whose work has been recognized. Her piece “Cherry and Speedy,” featuring herself and her younger brother Payton, will appear in the hospital’s 2020 calendar.

The students from both schools submitted works on a variety of topics and themes with the hopes that the higher the bid, the greater the contribution to the charity fund.

“This charity event is the perfect way to work with the local healthcare system and give back to the community,” said Jon Barrett, director of the International Curriculum and Training Center (ICTC) at Royal School.

With Christmas around the corner and Tet a few weeks from now, charities throughout the region reach out for all manner of goods and assistance.

Donations to the fund can be addressed to The Children of Vietnam Charitable Fund or go to FV Hospital, No. 6 Nguyen Luong Bang Street, District 7, HCMC.

For more information about Children of Vietnam Fund, visit https://fb.com/Quytuthien.NangBuocTuoiTho/. You can also consult the hospital website. For information about Royal School or Kinderstar, visit their respective pages on Facebook.