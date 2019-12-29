Stock market expected to extend rallies

The Saigon Times Daily

Investors watch share prices on large screens. The market is forecast to make more positive movements next week – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Several securities firms have forecast that the market may make more positive movements next sessions with the VN-Index heading towards the 972-point level, while bank stocks will act as the main driver.

Bao Viet Securities predicted the southern market to further increase to enter the next resistance zone of 969-972 points soon.

However, the main index may experience volatility and correction early in the next trading week before testing the resistance zone, the securities firm said in its daily report.

“We expect that the market will soon receive support from foreign cash flow during early sessions of the new year. However, the index needs to penetrate through the aforementioned resistance zone to recover in the short term,” the firm said.

The firm also advised investors to maintain their stock portfolios at 30-40%.

The market may make gains in the next sessions, according to Viet Capital Securities Company. The bank stocks are likely to drive the VN-Index up to approach the 968-point level before facing volatility.

If the index overcomes the resistance level, it may continue to rise and reach a new resistance range of 980-985 points.

Tan Viet Securities Incorporation said that with Friday’s gain, the VN-Index may beat the 970-point level in the next sessions. However, the main index will find it hard to make a sharp rise if liquidity fails to improve.

On Friday, December 27, the main index closed the session up 4.92 points, or 0.51%, at 963.51, buoyed by bank stocks. Trade volume on the southern market totaled 180.5 million shares worth VND3.3 trillion, down over 32% in volume and value against the previous day.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index added 0.28 point, or 0.27%, at 102.6, driven by strong growth of some blue chips.