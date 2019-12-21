Stock market brief

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Japanese insurer Sumitomo Life has registered to buy more than 41.4 million shares of local insurance group Bao Viet Holdings (BVH). Sumitomo currently owns more than 122.5 million BVH shares, equivalent to 17.48% of the total outstanding voting shares. Once completed, Sumitomo will raise its total ownership in BVH to nearly 164 million shares, or 22.09% of the company’s capital.

HCMC – Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam is offering promotions for the bank’s new and current credit card holders from now until December 31, applicable for all card variants including Standard Chartered WorldMiles and Standard Chartered Platinum CashBack. Clients will receive an American Tourister suitcase or up to 10,000 bonus Lotusmiles, depending on their preference, when acquiring a new Standard Chartered WorldMiles Credit Card and making accumulated spending worth from VND3 million within 40 days from the card issuance date.

HCMC – Viglacera Corporation (VGC) has introduced its premium product category, Viglacera Platinum, including the first 20mm tiles ever to be introduced in Vietnam.

HANOI – The Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) has registered to auction all 11.45 million shares it holds in Duc Giang Chemical Group JSC (DGC), equivalent to 8.85% of DGC’s capital. The shares will be offered at a starting price of VND49,100, nearly double the current market price of VND27,000. Vinachem expects to collect VND560 billion from the sale. The transaction time is scheduled for December 31 at the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

HANOI – VNPAY has recently been honored as one of the best fintech companies of 2019 at the Vietnam Outstanding Banking Awards 2019. The annual awards have been organized by IDG and the Vietnam Banking Association since 2012, with the aim of finding and honoring banking products and services with outstanding performance and contribution to the development of the banking and financial sector.