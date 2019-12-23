Spring fair in Hanoi offers vegetarian food

The Saigon Times Daily

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of vegetarian dishes at the Hanoi Spring Fair 2020 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A spring fair serving vegetarian food will be held for the first time at the Vietnam Exhibition Center for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from January 13 to 19, 2020.

The year’s biggest vegetarian spring fair is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors. The event gathers many businesses, organizations and chefs specializing in vegetarian food, and environmental activists from across the country, with an aim to encourage a positive lifestyle that is good for both the environment and human health, while spreading the message of peace and love.

In addition to booths selling vegetarian food, visitors can join many exciting activities such as making vegetarian banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes stuffed with mung beans), coconut jam and peanut candies, as well as creating lacquer paintings, lanterns, and to he (toy figurine). They can also get calligraphy paintings with meaningful words and wishes from calligraphers.

Traditional medicine experts will lead workshops on the vegetarian lifestyle and its benefits. In addition, there will be fun traditional folk games such as walking on stilts, bell ringing and hopscotch.