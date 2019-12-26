Thach Khe ore mine. Photo: dantri.com.vn

The project to exploit the Thach Khe ore mine, which has the largest reserves in Southeast Asia, has been suspended since 2011 because of capital shortage.

Truong Thanh Hoai, Director of the ministry’s Department of Heavy Industry, was responding to the request by the Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) for the capital to be mobilized from local steel consumers such as Hoa Phat and Hoa Sen, local newspapers reported.

The total reserve of ore in the mine is estimated at 544 million tons and its value at USD 35 billion. The mine would become a sound supply source for the country in the next five years, producing an estimated 20 tons a year, according to the Vietnam Steel Association.

The project, which kicked off in 2009 and required a total investment of VND 10 trillion (USD 444 million), was managed by the Thach Khe Iron Joint Stock Company.

However, two years later, the project was stopped after 13 million cubic meters of top soil were excavated. The reason given was the use of outdated technology.

The company was also short of capital at the time as only its biggest shareholder, Vinacomin, had fulfilled its commitments. To date, site clearance and the relocation of 4,000 households whose land has to be acquired, which will cost VND 3.5 trillion (USD 157 million), has not been completed.

In its request, Vinacomin said it has proposed the restructuring of shareholders in Thach Khe and the use of new technology to extract ore. It has also asked the Government to allow the payment of mineral exploitation tax to be delayed until 2019 so that the company has funds for site clearance.

Officials said the ministry was considering approving Vinacomin’s request. Vinacomin expects the project to restart at the end of the year.

Source: VNA