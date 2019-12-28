Solar power investors ‘ran fast, braked hard’ in 2019

2019 was a special year for solar power investors: they sprinted in the first half of the year to fulfill projects, but have been idle since July, and are now waiting for a new policy.
Thanh, the owner of an energy company in Hanoi, was sure of success when deciding to develop a solar power project in late 2018.
In 2018, only three solar power plants successfully connected the national grid, but the figure increased by 30 times after six months. Most power plants became operational in April and June 2019 with total capacity of 4,500 MW. In June alone, the last month before the Decision No 11 expired, 49 projects were put into operation.
Linh Ha
