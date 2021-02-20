Nation Six sentenced to death for murdering college student The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Dec 30, 2019,15:21 (GMT+7) Six sentenced to death for murdering college studentThe Saigon Times Daily The mastermind of the case, Vi Van Toan (large picture), 38, and his active accomplice Bui Van Cong (L, 1st row), 44, along with seven others on trial – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Six men were sentenced to death on Sunday for kidnapping, gangraping and murdering a 22-year-old girl in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien earlier this year. The People’s Court of Dien Bien Province meted out sentences to a total of nine individuals in a public trial held at a stadium in Dien Bien City, the capital of the province, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper. According to the indictment, Tran Thi Hien, the 44-year-old mother of the college student, Cao My Duyen, had purchased drugs from Vi Van Toan, 38, and Bui Van Cong, 44, in 2009. As part of the deal, Hien owed Toan VND300 million (over US$12,000) and Cong VND30 million. To pressure Hien into paying her debts, Toan, Cong and six accomplices kidnapped her daughter in early February before the Lunar New Year, or Tet holiday. While holding her hostage,… Read full this story

