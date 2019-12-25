Silk paintings exhibition to be held in Hanoi

A silk painting titled “Handkerchief” by Nguyen Thu Huong – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – Artist Nguyen Thu Huong will introduce 27 silk paintings attached onto Do paper at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from December 30, 2019 to January 5, 2020.

Silk is a special material of the East. When it comes to silk painting, people often think of its softness and mystery.

In Vietnam, the themes of silk paintings are commonly about simple things, such as rural life, urban woman, and landscapes, which are beautiful, gentle and dreamy.

Thu Huong’s paintings take femininity as the main theme. Over the past 10 years, she has never changed her drawing style.

Commenting on the influence of traditional silk paintings on her works, Huong said: “I still keep the traditional drawing style […] Silk itself is very fragile, smooth, rarely used to describe cube, light, and natural space like oil painting.”

According to painter Nguyen Thanh Binh, silk, together with lacquer, are materials used in fine arts, peculiar to the Orient. But while lacquer is rather new, the traditional Vietnamese art of silk painting has been around for a long time, well known for its softness, elegance and purity. The art of painting on silk began in Vietnam in 1925, and has continuously developed for almost a century.

Talking about Thu Huong and her exhibition, Binh said: “I had not known of this young and beautiful artist before but when I saw her works for the first time, I was surprised and interested. Not only that she applies well the traditional techniques but also presents a unique way of viewing, an important factor an artist must have to stand out from the rest.

“We often see in silk painting brushstrokes of objects that are close to the daily life. But Huong’s particular kind is different, it can be used to represent modern styles like cubism and abstraction, creating a recurring theme well suited for decoration yet spontaneous, transformative and attractive.”

Thu Huong is a member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association and currently living and working in Hanoi. She has showcased her works at several solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad such as Asia Art Festival in Hanoi in 2011, Equilibrio in Malaysia in 2016, and Vietnamese Silk Paintings and Products in the U.S. in 2017.