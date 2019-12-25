Shipping firms allegedly collected fees months before start of new fuel surcharge

By Le Anh

A container ship leaves Cat Lai Port in HCMC. Though the requirement for vessels to use 0.5% sulphur limit fuel, or clean energy, begins January 1, many shipping companies began collecting fuel surcharges from importers and exporters as early as this past November – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – Though the clean energy requirement for vessels to use 0.5% sulphur limit fuel begins January 1, many shipping companies began collecting fuel surcharges from importers and exporters as early as this past November, according to the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA).

The surcharge is normally applied at ports of loading, and shippers who send their goods from Vietnam to foreign countries have been paying the surcharge.

However, some shipping lines operating on the route from China to Vietnam are collecting the low sulphur surcharge (LSS) at ports of destination.

Notably, freight forwarders in Vietnam have been collecting low sulphur surcharges from local importers to repay the surcharge to China-based shipping agents.

Some firms said that the collection of low sulphur surcharges at ports of destination goes against the principle in which LSS must be paid by shippers, rather than importers. The collection of the surcharge has placed pressure on Vietnam’s importers, said business executives.

Due to the collection of LSS in Vietnam to repay Chinese shipping agents, the surcharge is listed as a local charge, resulting in export-import firms incurring the value-added tax at the rate of 10%.

VLA Chairman Le Duy Hiep told the Saigon Times that shipping lines continue to collect the surcharge, adding that VLA and firms are struggling to minimize the shipping firms’ abuse of low sulphur surcharge collections.

Earlier, shipping enterprises informed import and export firms that LSS would be collected beginning in early 2020. The surcharge is set to range from US$35 to US$80 per 20-foot container, and from US$70 to US$160 per 40-foot container.

The requirement of switching to 0.5% sulphur marine fuel oil, as ordered by the International Maritime Organization, is aimed at reducing emissions. This is beneficial for the environment, as it helps reduce sulphur dioxide emissions from ships, which account for 13% of the world’s sulphur dioxide emissions.