Sell-offs hit shares of FLC and its affiliates

The Saigon Times Daily

Traders of HCMC Securities Corporation are at work. The VN-Index dropped slightly on December 26 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Property group FLC and its affiliates came under selling pressure today, December 26, leading the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to retreat after its Tuesday rise.

The main index closed the session down 2.33 points, or 0.24%, at 958.59, with losers outnumbering gainers by 189 to 139. Trading value on the southern market jumped 22% against the previous day at VND4.8 trillion but thanks mostly to the large block deals having the combined value of VND2.5 trillion.

Construction firm ROS, a member of the FLC family, was the key drag on the HCMC bourse as it slumped to the floor price of VND21,450. ROS again led the market by liquidity with 16.3 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, FLC fell 3.7% at VND4,700 with matching volume of 12.6 million shares. AMD and HAI, which are other affiliated firms of FLC in the mining and agricultural chemical sectors, also plunged to their floor prices with over seven million shares and 5.9 million shares changing hands, respectively.

In contrast, consumer goods firm MSN continued recovering after previous heavy losses, adding 2.3% at VND57,000 and extending its winning streak for the third consecutive session. Retailer VRE also gained 1.5% at VND33,300.

According to securities firms, investors are less active in the run up to the year-end holiday.

Bao Viet Securities Company in its report said the VN-Index is forecast to move sideways in the resistance range of 960 and 961 points during the coming time. The index needs to get through this resistance range to confirm its recovery toward 968 to 972 points.

“The market will experience a wild divergence among stock sectors. On the other hand, we leave open the possibility of strong volatility later this week due to funds’ net asset value closing,” the company commented.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index slid 0.61 point, or 0.6%, at 102.32, dragged by securities firm ART and tourism-construction firm KLF, which are also units of FLC Group.

Both ART and KLF dropped to their floor prices on strong sell-offs, although they led the northern market by liquidity with 4.7 million shares and 3.4 million shares transacted, respectively. Lender SHB ranked next with matching volume of 1.6 million shares, dipping 1.6% at VND6,100.