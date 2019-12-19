SEA Games champion Huyền wins national champs

Vương Thị Huyền makes a lift at the National Weightlifting Championships in Đà Nẵng on Thursday. Photo webthethao.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG Southeast Asian Games champion Vương Thị Huyền easily won the women’s 45kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships which opened yesterday in Đà Nẵng.

Huyền took all three gold medals in the snatch (76kg), clean and jerk (93kg) and total (169kg) without getting out of second gear.

“This result was as expected. It was like one of my daily practices. Everything is a warm-up for my coming international tournaments,” Huyền said.

She will compete in the World Cup in Italy in late January for more points for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

The national championships has lured about 150 competitors from 22 cities and provinces nationwide. They will take part in 10 weight classes for women ranging from 45kg to 87kg, and 10 others for men from 55kg to 109kg. The competition will wrap up on December 22. VNS