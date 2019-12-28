Saigontourist cooperates with Quang Ninh in tourism development

By Dao Loan

Vo Anh Tai (L), deputy general director of Saigontourist Group, and Vu Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee, pose after signing the memorandum of understanding on developing tourism for the period of 2020-2021 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAIGONTOURIST

HCMC – HCMC-based Saigontourist Group has signed a cooperation agreement with Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee to increase the development of tourism in the northern province.

The province will pursue specific policies, paving the way for Saigontourist to carry out their tourism investment and research. Additionally, Saigontourist will help the northern province develop tourism products, branding and HR training.

According to Saigontourist Group, the agreement calls for increased consulting, research and development of new tourism products and services, tourism promotion in both domestic and international markets and advanced training of human resources.

In addition, Saigontourist Group will organize trips to promote tourism, trade and investment, with the participation of members from Quang Ninh governmental bodies, apart from studying investment projects in the locality.

Quang Ninh leaders said that the province would develop policies to support Saigontourist Group during their investment, research and development of tourism products, as well as their operations in the province.

Saigontourist Group currently manages more than 100 hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel companies, amusement parks, tourism training schools, and conference and exhibition centers, among others. Every year, the company serves more than three million travelers, with a turnover of VND22,500 billion and a profit of VND5,000 billion.

In Quang Ninh, the company has two hotels, including the 4-star Saigon – Ha Long and 5-star Majestic Mong Cai. Saigontourist Group annually serves more than 100,000 visitors to the province.

According to statistics from the Quang Ninh Department of Planning and Investment, the province attracted 10.5 million tourists in the first eight months of 2019, up 14% over the same period last year. Also, there were 3.7 million international tourists, up 14% year-on-year. The province aims to become an international tourist center by 2030, expecting to welcome 50 million visitors.