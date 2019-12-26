S.Korean man arrested for murdering Koreans in HCMC

The Saigon Times Daily

Lee Hyeong Won, a South Korean national, has been arrested by the HCMC investigative police agency for allegedly murdering one member and injuring two others from a South Korean family living in HCMC – PHOTO: HCMC POLICE NEWS WEBSITE

HCMC – The HCMC investigative police agency, on December 25, detained Lee Hyeong Won, a South Korean national, for allegedly murdering one member and injuring two others from a South Korean family living in HCMC.

The agency told the local media that it had arrested the 29-year-old suspect at a site on Pham Ngu Lao Street, District 1, charging him with the December 21 murder and robbery.

Lee Hyeong Won initially denied committing the crimes, but admitted his guilt on the night of December 25, said the agency.

A source from the involved agencies noted that the suspect had earlier entered Vietnam using a tourism visa. After the murder, Lee intended to leave Vietnam.

At daybreak on December 21, Lee Hyeong Won climbed over a wall to break into the South Korean family’s house on Hung Phuoc 1 Internal Street, Tan Phong ward in HCMC’s District 7, killing Jung Yuong Sook, 49, slashing her husband, Yoon Sang Yong, and stabbing her daughter, 16.

The suspect stole the victims’ smartphones and a Chevrolet Spark vehicle parked in the front of the house, before fleeing from the scene.