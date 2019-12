Russian ceramics exhibited in Hanoi

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition at the Vietnam National Museum of History last week – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

HCMC – A collection of Russian porcelain and ceramic items is being exhibited at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi, offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the history of ceramics in Russia and admire unique ceramic products of Vietnam and Russia.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Vietnam National Museum of History and the Hermitage Museum, with support from the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Hanoi and Gazprom EP International.

The exhibited porcelain and ceramic products, which belong to the Saint Petersburg-based Hermitage Museum, were created by generations of Russian artisans, with diverse shapes and styles, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In addition, the exhibition showcases royal treasures of the Nguyen Dynasty and ceramic items made between the 17th and 20th centuries by Bat Trang and Chu Dau craft villages.

There are also a number of side events such as presentations on Russian art and culture and a contest on creating sketches to paint on porcelain.

The exhibition runs until the end of February 2020.