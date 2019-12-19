Rock Symphony concert to welcome New Year

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), on December 18, announced that 2019 Rock Symphony concert will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 and 28, promising to bring a special musical event to the public.









Talented conductor Le Phi Phi will return to homeland Vietnam to conduct the music night ending 2019 and welcoming the new year 2020.



Phi graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatoire. After graduation, he became the conductor of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra from 1993 to 2000.

He has performed with the Macedonian National Symphony Orchestra, Macedonian Ballet Theatre, the Symphony Orchestra of the city of Nis in Serbia, the Vietnam National Opera Ballet and HBSO. He has toured in Macedonia, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Albania and Bulgaria. Since 1995, Phi has worked with the two Vietnamese orchestras to organise concerts. He has also helps connect overseas Vietnamese artists with local organisers and currently also works as a music teacher at the Macedonian Centre of Opera and Ballet.

The event will also feature the participation of guitarist Tim Tran and the band Ly Huynh Long, along with the artists of the HBSO.

The show will open with Freddie Mercury’s works, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Barcelona,” “Who wants to live forever”.

In addition, the audience will have a chance to enjoy works such “Hotel California” of The Eagles, “Still loving you” of Scorpions và “Knockin’on Heaven’s Door” of Guns ‘N’ Roses.

Given that the aim of the whole event is to display how pop music can fit in with symphonic music, the next two pieces, themes from Mozart and Beethoven, will show how classical composers can aptly share a stage with pop artists.

Then follow three hard rock numbers, likely to be the most surprising for a concert by a symphony orchestra. First is “Symphonic” from the San Francisco-based heavy metal band Metallica (who actually have a history of performing with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra). Then comes “Dream On” from the hard rock band Aerosmith (sometimes referred to as the bad boys from Boston, an eminently respectable city). Third is “Highway Star” from the English hard rock band Deep Purples’ opening track from their 1972 album Machine Head. The band was once referred to as the globe’s loudest band.