Rock Symphony concert amazes and delights

By Bradley Winterton

The concert is led by conductor Le Phi Phi – PHOTO: COURTESY OF HBSO

HCMC – Expectations were high for last weekend’s Rock Symphony Vol 2 at the Saigon Opera House. The pioneering event a year ago had been hugely popular, and very well received. But Friday’s opening event (there was another performance a day later) exceeded even these expectations.

Yet the formulas were in many ways similar. There was a considerable amount from Freddie Mercury and Queen (Barcelona, Who Wants to Live Forever, and We will Rock You). And the entire event ended with We will Rock You and We are the World, We are the Children, just as it did a year ago.

Barcelona, incidentally, has a long history as a cross-over piece, ever since Freddie Mercury and operatic super-star Montserrat Caballe sang it together. Barcelona was her home city.

In a Saigon Times article previewing this concert I said I had no idea who the Long Black Band (Ly Huynh Long) and Tim Tran were. But there was no doubt once you saw the assembled musicians at the actual event. They were, and are, a rock band, and they sat at one side of the stage, at the front. Tim Tran was clearly their lead guitarist.

It’s very important to say how fine, even magnificent, the combined sound of this amplified electric line-up and the unamplified symphony orchestra sitting behind them was. And when combined with the HBSO Chorus, placed in two of the theater boxes, it was simply stupendous. I found myself wondering why I ever listened to any other kind of music.

The Long Black Band played throughout the concert, Tim Tran from time to time standing up to execute staggering riffs on his guitar. If challenged, I would say that they were the stars of the evening.

But they had some competition. Proceedings are overseen by conductor Le Phi Phi. He began dressed in a white linen jacket and silver tie, but half way through went off-stage and changed into a black jacket, presumably leather, and a T-shirt. Nevertheless he was passionately involved throughout. You even had the feeling he would like to leave the classical music world altogether and pursue a career as a pop star.

Also very memorable were the four soloists from the HBSO opera stable who appeared, microphones in hand, as singers in a variety of numbers. They all dressed in appropriately rock-concert fashion. Dao Mac gave a fabulous impersonation of a rock star, flinging his arms out and twisting and turning as if he had never known any other style. Hotel California was among his items.

Also compelling were the other soloists, Pham Khanh Ngoc, Tran Duy Linh and Ho Hoang Ngoc. Very wonderful was Doan Huy An on his solo trumpet – he seemed to astonish even the Long Black Band. Doan Minh Thu was also amazing on his tenor saxophone, and Pham Thi Thanh Hoai gave huge pleasure in her cello solo in Aerosmith’s Dream On.

I honestly did wonder about the rock talent concealed by so many of these classical musicians. They appeared to take to their new roles as if there was nothing more natural for them in the world, and this was characteristic of the marvelous evening as a whole, in which the enthusiasm of all the participants was the key, even the crucial, ingredient.