Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on December 26, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.

Similarly, Techcombank also maintained both rates as compared to the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.