Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on December 26, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank also maintained both rates as compared to the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.
- Federal Reserve hikes interest rate, citing "strong" economy
- FOMC announcement: Fed keeps interest rates steady
- Argentine interest rate hits 60 percent; peso plunges
- Precipio Enters into Exchange Agreement to Restructure Remaining Legacy Accounts Payable for approximately 20% of Original ~$5M
- What to Watch From the Fed: An Interest Rate Increase and the Path Forward
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on October 26, 2018
- Medici Ventures Announces Beta Launch of Bitsy.com Cryptocurrency Wallet and Exchange
- Fed Raises Rates Again, Citing ‘Particularly Bright’ Economic Moment
- What does a Japanese exchange student love about Austin? Cheese pizza, Whataburger and wakeboarding
- Andrew McCutchen is officially a Yankee, in exchange for two minor leaguers