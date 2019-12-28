Son Doong cave is one of the world’s most precious natural wonders (Source: CNN Travel)



Quang Binh (VNA) – Beautiful shots from Vietnam’s north-central province of Quang Binh were featured at the latest MV “Alone Pt.II” of Alan Walker, a British-born Norwegian DJ and record producer, on December 27.

Stunning views from inside Son Doong, the world’s largest natural cave, along with Doong village and other spectacular scenes of Quang Binh have captivated viewers.

Particularly, Walker identified the location of Son Doong in Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province, right at the title of the MV.

The appearance of breathtaking shots from Quang Binh in the MV is expected to help the north-central province promote tourism worldwide.

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Walker’s MV will be shown at a countdown party to welcome the New Year on December 31 at the Phong Nha tourism centre in Bo Trach district.

Son Doong Cave is located in the heart of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Quang Binh.

The cave, which has a large, fast-flowing underground river inside, was discovered by local resident Ho Khanh in 1991.

Khanh’s discovery made world news in April 2009 after a group of British scientists from the British Cave Research Association, led by Howard and Deb Limbert, conducted a geographical survey of Phong Nha-Ke Bang.

Son Doong Cave has since drawn international attention and become a staple on adventure bucket lists for travelers from around the world.

According to National Geographic, the cave claims the title of the largest cave passage cross-section in the world.

In 2015, it was chosen as the backdrop for the American fantasy film ‘Pan’ starring Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller, and Amanda Seyfried.

In 2017, Quang Binh province was also featured in the American blockbuster “Kong: Skull Island”./.