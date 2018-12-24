PVCFC’s employee accolade hat trick

The Typical Enterprise for Employees ceremony, which took place at the Friendship Palace in Hanoi on December 15, dished out plaudits to 60 businesses, with PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser achieving distinction of being on the list for the third year running.

The prestigious award aims to praise businesses for their tireless efforts in improving the workplace environment and striving for sustainable ­developing during international integration.

The firms were praised for ­seamlessly combining the ­implementation of Vietnamese regulations while striving to catch up with international standards in the labour field, ensuring a harmony of interests between businesses, labourers and social benefits.

“During the whole process of construction and ­development, our company has made endless efforts in caring for our labourers’ spiritual and material life, taking it as our central task on the journey to grow PVCFC into a leading fertiliser business in Vietnam,” said Van Tien Thanh, the ­company’s CEO.

In recent years, the ­company has been effectively implementing a wide range of social welfare programmes. The company’s employees not only receive what they deserve based on their capacity, but they are also encouraged to partake in a ­diverse range of training courses at home and abroad in order to improve their qualifications.

In addition, the company’s material base has been ­constantly upgraded to provide the utmost comforts to ­employees. The company’s ­residential building consists of 367 housing units and includes facilities such as a library, a ­retail outlet and learning rooms for children. Residential ­buildings allow employees to feel comfortable and looked after.

To entertain the labourers after working hours, the company has also invested heavily into various sports facilities such as a football stadium, ­tennis courts, a swimming pool, gym and yoga rooms, and more besides.

The company has also ­carefully crafted a strong ­business culture for sustainable development. These factors have helped the company ­attract and retain talent over the last seven years and sets them up to ensure continuation of this trend in the future.

Winning the Typical Enterprise for Employees award is testament to PVCFC and the other businesses that made the shortlist, and will undoubtedly drive them on to make further strides in future development for the benefits of both the employees and society.

The Typical Enterprise for Employees rating is based on a set of strict criteria developed by ­experts in labour relations and trade unions. The awards ­ensure a close reflection of ­employment and regimes that workers experience within an enterprise in terms of ­income, training, working ­environment, social welfare and refreshing activities.