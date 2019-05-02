Projects to revive fishery resources in central provinces launched

The projects are expected to improve logistics and services for fishermen along the coastline of those provinces to revive and develop aquatic resources. They also seek to restore aquatic ecosystem and fishery resources in the coastal areas of the provinces in a bid to recover the coral reef ecosystem.

Decision 476/QD-TTg dated May 1, 2019, stated that the projects will focus on the building of fishing ports and berths, along with the dredging of channels and supporting facilities for production.

The projects will be launched with the compensation paid by Formosa, which will be handed over to the provinces.

Total investment for construction projects to improve fishery logistics services will not be higher than 400 billion VND (17.17 million USD) in each province.

Meanwhile, budget for two projects to restore aquatic ecosystem and resources in Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue will stand at less than 340 billion VND.

The projects will be carried out until the end of December 2020.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development are asked to keep a close watch on the projects’ implementation and promptly handle difficulties of the localities, as well as provide technical support.

On April 6, 2016, mass fish deaths were first reported when a large number of fish were washed ashore in Ha Tinh province. The phenomenon also occurred in neighbouring Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces.

About 70 tonnes of dead fish were found in the four provinces. This environmental incident caused serious losses in the maritime ecosystem and seafood resources, affecting production, business and lives of around 510,000 people of 130,000 households in 730 villages of 146 communes and towns of 22 coastal districts of the four provinces.

In late June 2016, Formosa admitted responsibility for the environmental incident and pledged to compensate 500 million USD (11.5 trillion VND) for affected people.