The project operates in partnership with vocational training schools as well as a number of companies and agencies.

IECD and the colleges sign partnership agreements on cooperation and development. Photo: thanhuytphcm.vn

Seeds of Hope is being run on a trial basis under the European Institute for Development Cooperation (IECD) in Vietnam at two sites: Ho Chi Minh City Technical and Economic College (HOTEC) and Thu Duc College of Technology (TDC).

It not only helps create more opportunities for students in career development but also enhances domestic and international integration.

Vietnam continues to have a high rate of unemployed young people, while vocational training remains unattractive to many students, creating a mismatch with the labor market despite strong demand, especially in the electricity sector.

Seeds of Hope targets people aged 15 to 25. The support includes either a three-year-long vocational training program or short training modules on renewable energies and energy efficiency.

It aims to improve career prospects for about 1,400 young people by 2019.

IECD experts will help develop standards and content for teaching and training programs.

Students at the two schools will be exposed to a quality learning environment that will allow them to develop occupational skills and life skills for integration into the labor market.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Pham Ngoc Thanh, Deputy Chairman of the city’s Department of Education and Training, said the city, which has 77.5 percent of trained workers, has set a target to have at least 85 percent of trained workers by 2020.

“Seeds of Hope will help meet the demand of the city’s plan on raising the quality of laborers,” he said.

He said the project would significantly improve the quality of vocational training for Vietnamese students and help promote cooperation between schools and enterprises as well as contribute to reducing the unemployment rate of young people in the city.

Nguyen Thi Ly from the TDC thanked the IECD, experts and companies for their contribution to the project and said she hopes to receive more support from the IECD, companies and authorities in the near future.

At the ceremony, partnership agreements in cooperation and development between IECD and two of the colleges were signed.

Source: VNA