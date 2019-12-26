The event, themed “One heart – One world,” was also a chance to show gratitude to those who have worked with the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans in assisting people with disabilities and orphans.

At the event. Photo: baodansinh.vn

Participants at the event had opportunities to exchange with outstanding people with disabilities who own firms that create jobs for many others.

Among them was Vo Van Son, born in 1984 and from Bo Trach district of the central province of Quang Binh. He is director of Duc Son company specializing in fishery logistics services with annual revenue of up to VND 20 billion and a profit of about VND 500 million. His firm employs 10 people whose income is VND 7 million per month each.

Visitors also learnt about Tran Kim Viet, born in 1990 in the Central province of Ha Tinh. He set up Viet incubation company in 2014. After four years, his firm received investment of VND 1 billion, becoming the largest incubator of aquilaria tree in Ha Tinh, providing 10,000 trees to customers in and outside the country.

After 15 editions, the “One heart – One world” program has become one of major activities of the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans to strengthen solidarity and call for support for people with disabilities and orphans across the country.

During the program, the organizing board raised VND 20 billion for people with disabilities and orphans to help them improve their living quality and integrate into society.

The event was part of activities to mark the Vietnam Day for People with Disabilities (April 18).

Source: VNA