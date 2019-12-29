Senior Lieutenant General Le Chiem, Deputy Defense Minister and Head of the Scientific Council, presided over the meeting.

Reportedly, nearly 1.2 million troops and civilians sacrificed their lives during more than a half century of struggling for national independence, construction and defense causes, and doing international services.

Until now, units and localities nationwide have found and repatriated over 1 million remains. According to research, among 871,373 fallen soldiers’ graves in martyrs’ cemeteries across the country, only 15,493 have full information.

Accordingly, on January 14, 2013, the Government issued Decision No.150/QD-TTg approving a project on the identification of remains of martyrs with inadequate information.

Under the direction of the Defense Ministry, the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics worked with the Policy Department under the General Political Department of the Vietnam People’s Army to carry out the above Defense Ministry-level research project.

The two holders focused on studying four subordinate contents, which are processes of collecting information about martyrs, collect samples, determine genes, and build software to handle information about fallen soldiers lacking information.

The project was approved and highly valued by the Scientific Council.

Once being released, the project’s processes are expected to serve as a scientific and legal foundation for all relevant defense agencies and military units to identify remains of martyrs who lack information.

Translated by Van Hieu