Prime Minister to host meeting with business community

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc will hold a meeting with businesses in Hà Nội on December 23.

About 1,000 delegates who are leaders of the Party, National Assembly, ministries, businesses and international organisations will attend the meeting.

Speaking at a press conference held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in Hà Nội on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vũ Đại Thắng emphasised that the Government wants to express its determination to accompany the business community and entrepreneurs, bringing Vietnamese businesses to a higher level in the regional and global value chain.

“In the process of renovation, the Party and the State have issued many guidelines and policies to encourage enterprises and the private sector to develop, creating favourable conditions for all people to promote the spirit of free business under the laws,” Thắng said.

Director of the MPI’s Department of Enterprise Development Lê Mạnh Hùng said that the spirit of start-up is rapidly increasing, reflected in the number of newly registered businesses in the last five years.

In the period of 2016-19, over 126,000 new businesses were established each year on average.

This year, it is expected that 136,000 new businesses will open, with total registered capital of about VNĐ1.7 quadrillion (US$731.7 billion), bringing the total number of active businesses to about 760,000.

“In recent years, besides large State-owned corporations and foreign-invested enterprises, large economic groups from the private sector have appeared, investing in industries and fields that have a great impact on the country’s socio-economic development such as infrastructure, information technology, high technology and manufacturing,” Hùng said.

Hùng said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and delegates will review the development of the business area in the past, including achievements and shortcomings, and recommend solutions to promote the development of businesses effectively and sustainably.

At the meeting, the Government leaders will talk with representatives of the business community about solutions to ensure a safe and favourable business environment, policies, programmes and actions to support businesses.

On the sidelines of the meeting, there will be events including a display of products, services, technology and machines of corporations and businesses. — VNS