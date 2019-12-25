Powerful typhoon Phanfone forecast to move into East Sea

The Saigon Times Daily

A map detailing the direction of Typhoon Phanfone – PHOTO: NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDRO-METEOROLOGICAL FORECASTING

HCMC – Typhoon Phanfone, packing maximum sustained winds at levels 11-12, is moving fast and will likely head toward central communities in Vietnam within the next 24 hours, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The storm’s center was spotted at 12.1 degrees North latitude and 121.3 degrees East longtitude in the central Philippines at 1 p.m. today, December 25, with maximum winds of 135 kilometers per hour, gusting to level 14.

In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 15-20 kilometers per hour and enter the East Sea. As of 1 p.m. on December 26, it may be centered some 420 kilometers east-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa Archipelago.

The west-northwest direction could remain unchanged within the next 24-48 hours, but with a slower speed, at 10 kilometers per hour.

The weather system may reach some 330 kilometers north-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island by 1 p.m. on December 27, packing maximum sustained winds of 100-135 kilometers.

Within 48-72 hours, it could continue on a west-northwest direction at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. At 1 p.m. on December 28, the storm center is predicted to be located some 320 kilometers south-southeast of the country’s Hoang Sa Archipelago, with gusting winds of 75-90 kilometers per hour.