VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Powerful typhoon Phanfone forecast to move into East Sea

Powerful typhoon Phanfone forecast to move into East Sea

by english.thesaigontimes.vn

Nation
Powerful typhoon Phanfone forecast to move into East Sea
The Saigon Times Daily
Wednesday,  Dec 25, 2019,18:49 (GMT+7)

Powerful typhoon Phanfone forecast to move into East Sea

The Saigon Times Daily

A map detailing the direction of Typhoon Phanfone – PHOTO: NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDRO-METEOROLOGICAL FORECASTING

HCMC – Typhoon Phanfone, packing maximum sustained winds at levels 11-12, is moving fast and will likely head toward central communities in Vietnam within the next 24 hours, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The storm’s center was spotted at 12.1 degrees North latitude and 121.3 degrees East longtitude in the central Philippines at 1 p.m. today, December 25, with maximum winds of 135 kilometers per hour, gusting to level 14.

In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 15-20 kilometers per hour and enter the East Sea. As of 1 p.m. on December 26, it may be centered some 420 kilometers east-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa Archipelago.

The west-northwest direction could remain unchanged within the next 24-48 hours, but with a slower speed, at 10 kilometers per hour.

The weather system may reach some 330 kilometers north-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island by 1 p.m. on December 27, packing maximum sustained winds of 100-135 kilometers.

Within 48-72 hours, it could continue on a west-northwest direction at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. At 1 p.m. on December 28, the storm center is predicted to be located some 320 kilometers south-southeast of the country’s Hoang Sa Archipelago, with gusting winds of 75-90 kilometers per hour.
Share with your friends:         