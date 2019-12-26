Poor response to the pork crisis

By Son Nguyen

The big crisis of pork shortage has come with intensive damages in various dimensions. The supply-demand balance has gone badly wrong as prices have more than doubled within months, and in that market distortion, State agencies are to blame since they have failed to respond to a foreseen crisis.

The skyrocketing pork price has become a major storyline in local media in the past couple of weeks as a severe shortage of pork is inevitable with demand often surging in the lead to the Lunar New Year, or Tet. Consumers find their interests hampered and traders are kept in the dark over how to react, while the inflation rate is feared to jump due to the domino effect triggered by the pork price. Ministries, meanwhile, point the finger.

The shortage has long been seen, as the African swine fever is said to have devastated the local husbandry sector. Authorities put the shortfall at some 600,000 tons in December and January as the disease has wiped off some 20% of the national pig herd.

And there is no way to compensate that shortfall. And prices jump.

Just months ago, the live pig price was hovering around VND50,000 a kilo when the extensive damage caused by ASF disease was reported, which should have been an alarm to State agencies over the imminent crisis. As no response came out, prices began to pick up.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade in a report last week said pork prices began to surge in late October, and have now risen by between 60% and 95% compared to early this year, Nguoi Lao Dong reports. The live pig price now stands at some 80,000-90,000 a kilo, while pork sells for VND160,000-180,000 a kilo, according to the ministry.

Such levels, in fact, are out of touch of market fluctuations, when certain types of pork now sell for up to VND250,000 a kilo, or at times up to VND280,000 a kilo at supermarkets.

Such prices keep consumers at arm’s length, as many cannot afford pork although the meat is highly popular for locals. Now that pork has matched beef in prices, many consumers have turned to beef, chicken and seafood, but their prices have also surged due to the ripple effect from the rising pork price.

Higher food prices have pushed up the consumer price index, according to Lao Dong. The paper says the CPI last month rose by 0.96%, the highest November level in nine years.

Although the shortage has amounted to a crisis, certain relevant agencies play down the impact, and at the same time point the finger at pig farms.

The Husbandry Department under the agriculture ministry says the upsurge of pork prices is not due to scarcity, but rather the impediments to transport and circulation of pigs coupled with excessive news on the shortage, according to the news site vov.vn. Nguyen Xuan Duong, acting head of the department, complains that many farm owners manipulate prices by retaining their herds, while “local media have reported on sky-high prices in some exceptional cases, causing a domino effect,” says the news site.

Phung Duc Tien, deputy minister of agriculture, says the price hike is not at all abnormal for Vietnam, since it is also seen around the world. The price in China has even hit an equivalent of VND300,000 a kilo, so “the price in Vietnam is not too high or too striking,” Tien is quoted in Tuoi Tre as telling reporters during a field trip to Phu Tho Province to inspect pig rearing on December 18.

“We confirm the abundant supply, as reports from localities show there are still 25 million pigs being reared at farms. So it is necessary to have joint efforts from (pig-rearing) enterprises, the State and consumers so as to contain increasing prices,” he is quoted in the newspaper.

The Government in a recent dispatch scolds the agriculture ministry for the crisis, saying “the Ministry is fully responsible before the Prime Minister for the pork shortage and surging price that affect the people’s livelihood and macroeconomic situation,” according to Tuoi Tre.

The agriculture ministry last month put the pork shortage for this year at 200,000 tons, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade put the gap at 600,000 tons in the two months ahead of Tet. In January-October, according to the ministry, Vietnam imported 96,000 tons of pork, twice the level in the same period of last year but this amount is trivial compared to the shortfall, Nguoi Lao Dong reports.

Asked about the slowness in importing pork to control local prices, the trade ministry says the agriculture ministry is the overseeing agency in this regard, while the latter rejects that claim. “The Department for Animal Health is only responsible for quarantine control… and traders do not have to ask for permission from the agriculture ministry as stated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade,” asserts Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien in Tuoi Tre.

Food traders, meanwhile, say they are kept in the dark over pork import.

At a recent working session on preparing supplies for the Lunar New Year, or Tet, a trader blamed relevant agencies for the acute shortage of pork.

Pham Thi Ngoc Ha, director of San Ha Co. as a major food supplier in HCMC, said enterprises like hers dared not import much pork due to the inaction of State agencies. “If ministries and localities three or four months ago had cared about imports to compensate the local shortfall, the traders would have been allowed to import pork,” she is quoted in Nguoi Lao Dong.

The right time to import pork has passed, as it is difficult to place orders due to surging prices on global markets. It is not simple to import pork now due to dwindling supply as China has purchased a colossal amount of pork on global markets, says Thanh Nien, citing a southern husbandry association. “The pork price has doubled; the pork price has busted,” he says in the paper.

Doan Ngoc Tho, director of THO Group as a food trader, says in Nguoi Lao Dong that “if orders are placed now, shipments will only arrive after Tet when the high demand has subdued.”

In a commentary, Lao Dong says the feverish pork price has been anticipated for long when the ASF disease spread to all the 63 provinces and cities across the country.

Hinting at the poor response to the pork crisis, the paper says: “We have foreseen the crisis when the total herd is down by 20%, and when forecasts by the trade ministry put the shortfall at 200,000 tons in the last three months of the year… That is to say all causes to the crisis have been foreseen, but the crisis has still come… meaning responsive measures have failed.”