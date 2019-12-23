PM Phúc honours athletes, coaches in Hà Nội meeting

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc yesterday presented first-class Labour Orders to the Việt Nam sport delegation and swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên during a meeting with 30th SEA Games athletes and coaches in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc yesterday presented first-class Labour Orders to the Việt Nam sport delegation and swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên during a meeting with 30th SEA Games athletes and coaches in Hà Nội.

PM appreciated the hard work and success of all delegation at the region’s biennial sport event which saw Việt Nam’s best result ever.

The team placed second behind the hosts Philippines, with athletes taking 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals. It was the first time the men’s football team were crowned champions. The tennis team won first ever title while the basketball squad entered top three for the first time.

Swimmer Viên is the best Vietnamese athlete at the Games. Viên was one of two athletes honoured at the Games’ closing ceremony. She earned six titles individually.

PM Phúc also awarded the second-class Labour Orders to the U22 squad, the women’s national team and their coach Mai Đức Chung.

Later, Vice President Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh presented 27 third-class Labour Orders to athletes and coaches.

Phúc said together with the development of the economy, success of the national sport inspires Vietnamese people. Admiration and spirit of athletes should be spread widely, helping to push up socio-economic development, she said.

The national leader also asked athletes to keep working hard to improve their results and skills for future tournaments including the 31st Games that Việt Nam will host in 2021.

PM Phúc appointed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to complete their policy on nurturing talent, value the importance of the federations, associations clubs, and improve the state management of sporting activities. VNS