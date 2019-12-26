PM asks EVN to guarantee sufficient power supply

The Saigon Times Daily

Electricity workers record the volume of electricity consumed by local households. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Vietnam Electricity Group to ensure the adequate supply of electricity – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to ensure the adequate supply of electricity to power the nation’s continued development of the economy, social welfare and national defense.

At a review conference yesterday, December 25, on the 2019 performance of EVN, the Government leader stressed that power shortages are not allowed, under any circumstances, and this is an order that EVN must strive to fulfill, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

According to the prime minister, among 60 large-scale projects which are expected to be put into operation by 2030, 35 of them, with a total capacity of 39,000 megawatts, have lagged behind schedule, including seven projects by EVN.

Reviewing EVN’s performance in 2019, PM Phuc said the group’s power transmission line development has yet to meet the nation’s demand, noting that solar power projects have mushroomed in the central provinces of Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan.

If EVN is unable to carry out power transmission line projects, then it should propose that the Government call for the participation of private investors, Phuc noted.

He said sufficient power supplies are crucial to the country’s economic development, as well as social welfare and national defense, especially next year, when the country will host multiple important events.

The prime minister ordered some 100,000 employees of EVN to do their utmost to ensure sufficient power supplies remain available for the nation’s development.

While other countries have gradually reduced their investment in coal-fired thermal power projects, Vietnam should have an appropriate roadmap, as it is at risk of an electricity shortage.

Coal-fired thermal power projects should be considered carefully before being approved, PM Phuc added.

The prime minister also required the electricity sector to clearly state the calculation of electricity prices to help consumers understand the power consumption ladder policy, along with the surge in electricity bills in the summer.

Speaking at the meeting, EVN General Director Tran Dinh Nhan said the sector had striven to provide adequate amounts of electricity.

In 2019, the power sector faced multiple difficulties, as drought occurred in many areas, affecting the operation of hydropower plants. For example, reservoirs in the Da River area saw the lowest water levels in 30 years, causing a reduction in the volume of electricity by 16.3 billion kilowatt hours.