Phu Yen to establish Dong Hoa town

The recent meeting of Phu Yen People’s Council

Dong Hoa district, located in the south of Phu Yen, was established under governmental Decree No.62/2005/ND-CP dated May 16, 2005.

The district has a natural area of 265.62 square kilometres and a population of 119,991 people. It is home to 10 administrative units, including two towns and eight communes that hold a strategic position in the province’s socio-economic development, especially with its potential for industry, services, and tourism development.

After its establishment, Dong Hoa town will have its area and population unchanged, including the five wards of Hoa Vinh, Hoa Hiep Bac, Hoa Hiep Trung, Hoa Hiep Nam, Hoa Xuan Tay, and the five communes of Hoa Thanh, Hoa Tan Dong, Hoa Xuan Dong, Hoa Xuan Nam, and Hoa Tam.

At the meeting, members of the Phu Yen People’s Council unanimously approved the resolution allowing the acquisition of land for the purpose of socio-economic development.

Along with this, the Council approved one project on land acquisition with a total area of 105.19 hectares, 84ha of which is agricultural land, 1.68ha is non-agricultural land, and 19.45ha is unused land.