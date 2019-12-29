Orange-Laden Orchards In Mountainous Area

By Hai Duong

Big juicy Vinh oranges are a specialty of Muong Coi – PHOTOS: HAI DUONG

The mountainous province of Son La is well known by its vast orange gardens which are taken care of by Thai, Muong and Dao ethnic people. Outstanding among them are Phu Yen District which boasts more than 500 hectares of orange orchards producing around 4,000 tons a year.

In the harvesting season, Muong Coi, Muong Thai and Tan Lang villages in the district are busier than usual as most of the villagers are picking their fruits. Vinh oranges sell very well due to its sweet and fragrance. Households owning two to three hectares of orchards each can earn VND400-500 million per year.

Ripe orange orchards in Muong Coi Village

An old woman puts oranges into boxes with care

Two farmers carrying large boxes of oranges

Some traders come directly to the orchards to buy orange

Trucks travel from Hanoi to Son La to transport fresh fruits