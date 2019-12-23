|
|Old vehicles in HCMC to be removed to address air pollution
|
|Monday, Dec 23, 2019,18:42 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Air Pollution Is Linked to Miscarriages in China, Study Finds
- Ban cars from outside schools to protect children from air pollution, say 90% of parents and residents
- Mothers-to-be who live in areas with high levels of air pollution 'face a greater risk of having a miscarriage during their first trimester'
- Air pollution could make you BALD: Doctors now say you shouldn't exercise outdoors because pollutants emitted by car exhausts 'decrease crucial hair growth proteins'
- French government must take urgent action on air pollution
- Stopping Air Pollution with Environmental Permits
- Air pollution linked to 'missed' miscarriages in China: Study
- Air pollution can cause baldness, first major study finds
- Air pollution linked to miscarriages in China, study finds
- London's air pollution crisis revealed: More than a QUARTER of the capital's parks, playgrounds and open spaces exceed safety limits for air quality (so, how bad is YOURS?)