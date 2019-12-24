PANO – Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang attended a ceremony on July 27 to close the 2015-16 academic year of the National Defense Academy. The event also drew leaders, staff and learners of the academy and representatives of central and local agencies, defense agencies and military units.

In the 2015-16 academic year, the academy opened 27 courses with 11 different grades for 743 high-ranking defense and civilian officials, who studied their post graduate programs or enriched their operational- and strategic- level defense and security knowledge.

Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang speaking at the ceremony



During operational- and strategic- level defense and security courses, learners not only studied at the academy but also participated in infield and on-map exercises.

Additionally, the academy also opened special training courses for high-ranking defense officials from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the Lao People’s Army.

Addressing the ceremony, Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang urged the 2015-16 academic year graduates to well apply the knowledge and experience equipped by the academy in implementing their tasks in units and harmonizing socio-economic, cultural development with defense and security.

He also suggested that the graduated who are members of the chains of command of units should bring into play their knowledge in improving the quality of training and combat readiness of their units to meet increasing requirements of defense and security missions in the new context.

Translated by Thu Nguyen