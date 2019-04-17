Muong Thanh among top 10 most prestigious and highest quality brands

Muong Thanh was voted as one of 2018’s top 10 most prestigious and highest-quality brands

After 10 years of launching, the campaign encouraging Vietnamese consumers to use Vietnamese goods has made great positive changes in production, business management, as well as in people’s consumption habits.

With as many as 60 hotels and accommodation projects across Vietnam and Laos, Muong Thanh Hospitality is one of the largest private hotel chains in Indochina. The brand is highly rated for its quality products and services with three- to five-star hotels in the four self-designated segments of Luxury, Holiday, Grand, and Muong Thanh. Its branded accommodations account for nearly 10 per cent of the entire hospitality sector.

For many years, Muong Thanh has been continuously recognised as an enterprise with major contributions to Vietnam’s tourism industry, with an impressive development strategy.

At the awards ceremony, Muong Thanh’s representative dedicated the achievement to the efforts of the more than 12,000 employees of the group.

2019 has been an especially rewarding year for Muong Thanh, with a landfall of awards and accolades, including the “Hotel with the most online bookings” title picked up by Muong Thanh Holiday Hoi An, the “Hotel serving most Korean guests” by Muong Thanh Grand Hanoi, as well as the “Hotel hosting the most conferences” by Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh.

Additionally, Muong Thanh Holiday Moc Chau won the “Best business performance” category and Muong Thanh Luxury Can Tho Hotel was voted as one of the “Vietnam’s top 20 golden brands for consumers’ benefit in 2019.”

Notably, for the two consecutive years of 2018 and 2019, Muong Thanh was the only Vietnamese brand nominated for the “Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand” title by the World Travel Awards. This nomination has shown that Muong Thanh Hospitality not only shines in the country but is also thriving in other parts of Asia and the world.