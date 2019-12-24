MSN bounces back strongly

Maybank Kim Eng Securities employees monitor share prices. The VN-Index declined slightly on December 24 after three consecutive rising sessions – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Having lost more than 33% over the past month, consumer goods producer MSN staged a strong rebound today, December 24, thus saving the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange from a sharp decrease.

With 142 gainers and 177 losers, the main index ended its three-day winning streak, edging down a slight 0.55 point, or 0.66%, against the previous day to 958.88. The HCMC market saw 229.6 million shares worth VND4.2 trillion traded, down 5% and 10%, respectively.

MSN ended the session up 5.6% at VND54,500 on matching volume of around 1.4 million shares, with foreigners net buying VND8 billion worth of shares of the enterprise. On Monday, MSN plunged to near the floor price at VND51,600.

Meanwhile, some heavyweights narrowed its morning losses, in which property giant ended down 0.2% at VND115,500 and lender VCB declined 1% at VND90,000. In contrast, insurance group BVH led the laggards, dipping 3.3% at VND69,600.

ROS, a construction firm, was the most heavily traded on the southern market with matching volume of 34.1 million shares. Having declined 2% in the morning, ROS recovered and closed the session up 0.2% at VND23,600.

Bao Viet Securities Company in its report said pressure from foreign investors and securities firms forced a number of stocks and the VN-Index down to near the supporting level of 950 points.

However, the benchmark did not break any further and the 950-point level proved to be the short-term bottom for the main index. Purchasing demand picked up at around 950 points and investors may consider buying shares in the next trading days, it said.

Speaking to tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn, Nguyen Trung Du, VNDirect Securities Corporation’s investment director, said selling pressure was the main cause for the slide of the VN-Index from near 1,025 points to 950 points in the last one month.

However, some of the large-cap stocks have found their short-term bottom and would stabilize and recover. Therefore, the VN-Index is unlikely to fall to 940 points and it will make a slight recovery in the near term, Du said.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index inched up 0.1% at 102.45, but its trade contracted almost 50% against the previous day at VND242.5 billion.

Among large-cap stocks, lender ACB decreased 0.4% at VND22,700 and housing group NDN slid 1.1% at VND17,800. KLF, which operates in the construction and tourism services, was the volume leader on the northern market with 3.8 million shares traded.