This is an annual activity, which was first organized by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the CCIFV in Hanoi in November 2014 and then in Ho Chi Minh City in April 2015.
|At the press conference
The Jobs Festival aims to create chances for employers to seek high quality human resources, while giving opportunities for Vietnamese youngsters, especially those who were trained in France and under French programs in Vietnam to gain valuable information on recruitment and career prospects.
As many as 35 Vietnamese and French firms in various fields from trade, banking, distribution, accounting-auditing, communications, education, IT, construction, hotel, and tourism, have confirmed their participation. These enterprises will offer over 200 employment opportunities for the candidates.
Workshops will be held during the festival to develop capacity for and exchange experience with applicants. Candidates will have an opportunity to attend short seminars to be held by the enterprises at the Festival in order to better understand their expectations and strategies on human resources.
Accordingly, the France-Vietnam Jobs Festival will be held at Pullman hotel in Hanoi on May 5, while a similar event will be organized at Novotel Saigon Center in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.
Translated by Lam Anh
