Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressing the awarding ceremony

The organizing panel of the 19th edition of the awards received in total 501 projects and initiatives by 978 authors from 38 units under the Military Central Commission and the MND. The projects and initiatives are in such military areas as military social sciences and humanities, ammunition, mechanics, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, chemistry, military education and training, logistics, military medicine, and military pharmacy.

According to the organizers, research projects and initiatives submitted this year show high quality conducted by a wider range of researchers, which has reaffirmed the vitality and the widespread effect of the awards in the whole military.

General Luong Cuong hands over certificates of merit to units with outstanding achievements in the movement.

The common highlight of the awards winners this year is their applicability of the projects and initiatives to training, combat readiness maintenance, production, health care and study environment of troops and environmental protection.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam congratulated agencies, units, project managers and initiative authors that won the awards. He acknowledged and hailed the efforts of the General Department of Politics, the Awards Council, support agencies and units in the whole military for organizing the Military Creative Awards over the past years.

Deputy Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Le Chiem and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Anh Tuan present the first prize to winners.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the military creative movement is one of the highlights among scientific and technological research movements in the military. It helps promote the passion for scientific research among military youths and the aspiration to contribute their intellectual power to the development of the nation.

The government official required that Party committees and political officers of units at all levels promote their leadership role and strengthen dissemination activities to call on military youths to engage more in scientific research. He stressed that to prepare for the economic development in the next ten years, there should be breakthroughs in science and technology. Young scientists are highly trusted, as the youth fosters ambitions and realizes those ambitions. Youths in the military should enhance scientific research in order to master technologies while proposing initiatives, meeting the mission requirements.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, presents second prize to winners.

At the awarding ceremony, the MND presented 15 certificates of merit to units with outstanding achievements in joining the 19th Military Creative Awards. The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union presented certificates of merit to 42 authors of 16 award-winning projects and initiatives. The General Department of Politics handed over certificates to 247 award-winning projects and initiatives, including 16 first, 42 second, 77 third and 112 consolation prizes.

Translated by Huu Duong