MM Mega Market launches first retail brand MM Super Market in Vietnam

The opening ceremony of MM Super Market Thanh Xuan, Hanoi city

MM Mega Market Vietnam Co., Ltd. (MMVN) has officially launched the first MM supermarket in Vietnam, namely MM Super Market Thanh Xuan in the basement of Imperial Plaza at 360 Giai Phong Road, Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi.

Talking about the strengths of the new retail brand MM Super Market, Bruno Jousselin, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said, “With a strong foundation as the leading wholesale for the past 17 years, we can leverage our strength in quality fresh food products and extend in our supermarket. We understand that food safety is one of the top concerns of consumers, and we want to bring this strength to serve the fresh and safe food demand of customers.”

In addition to inheriting the advantages of the MM Mega Market wholesale system, MM Super Market retail brand also inherited the experience of operating nearly 1,000 Big C outlets and stores in Thailand. Therefore, besides the supply of safe foods, diversified goods, competitive prices, customer services is also the strength of MM Super Market Thanh Xuan retail supermarket.

Bruno Jousselin, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, speaking at the opening ceremony

Sharing about the development strategy of MM Mega Market Vietnam, Bruno Jousselin said, “Our goal is to maintain our solid position as the leading food supplier of HORECA and become the best retailer in Vietnam. In 2020, besides the expansion of the B2B platforms, we will open new supermarket and launch new food service concept compact cash and carry store, develop virtual stores to provide products to remote areas/cities, innovative marketing, and online sales to bring utmost convenience to customers. In 2020, we plan to open three MM Super Markets in big cities.”

Fresh and safe food are a strength of MM Super Market Thanh Xuan

Operating in Vietnam since 2002, MM Mega Market has built out full infrastructure and modern standards. Over the past 17 years, the company has continuously improved its modern product supply chain, connecting directly with farmers and local producers with a modern distribution channel, ensuring the supply of goods distributed in 19 MM centres nationwide, 90 per cent of which are domestically produced goods.

As the food supplier for nearly a million professional customers, including restaurants, 5-star hotels, and canteens in Vietnam, MM Mega Market is currently running four food product platforms. Covering a 250-hectare source area, every year, the Dalat vegetable platform is churning out more than 12,000 tonnes of VietGAP-qualified vegetables and fruits to serve consumers nationwide.

Having been in operation since 2011, the Can Tho fish platform provides 2,000 tonnes of output a year. In 2017, MM Mega Market Vietnam built the pork platform in Dong Nai, currently supplying more than 250 tonnes of clean and safe pork every month. Moreover, the Ben Tre fruit platform provides MM’s customers nationwide with safe, high-quality fruits.

“In order to build MM Super Market into a reliable food shopping destination for all Vietnamese families, we are going to put into operation a pork platform in the north. In the coming years, we also plan to build the first MM chicken platform in Vietnam with the goal of bringing a comprehensive solution for fresh and safe food for customers, strictly controlled by international standards of food safety and quality,” Bruno added.

On the opening day, MM Super Market attracted a large number of customers

In parallel with the expansion and domestic development plan, from 2018, MM Mega Market started exporting Vietnamese agricultural products to foreign markets. This year, the company has begun exporting 1,000 tonnes of Vietnamese agricultural products to Thailand. MM will expand market to Asian countries on famous fruits and vegetable products from Vietnam in 2020.

In August this year, MM Mega Market Vietnam officially signed an MoU with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade on promoting connections, and the consumption of Vietnamese goods through MMVN’s distribution system, as well as supporting the export of Vietnamese goods to foreign markets.

Recently, MM entered into a co-operation with Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade to organise for the first time Vietnam Fair in Thailand 2019 at Big C Supercenter, Bangkok. This event aimed to contribute to promoting trade opportunities between the two countries and help Vietnamese enterprises export Vietnamese goods to Thailand. In addition, MM is also willing to support OCOP suppliers to introduce and display product in MM centres. This activity is intended to support and add value to local products.