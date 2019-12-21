Medical expert advises not to take Tamiflu without prescription

The hospital also reported to the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health that it is running out of Tamiflu, the brand name of oseltamivir, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza A and influenza B and asking to import the medicine quickly.

Because the drug’s price will possibly rise and hospital will go short of the drug, DAV said a large quantity of the drug is still in stock and importers will buy more for treatment.

Many drug stores in pharmaceutical streets Vu Trong Phung and Ngoc Khanh in Hanoi announced to run out of the drug meantime other pharmacies raised the drug’s price to VND170,000- VND185,000 (US$7.32- US$7.97) a tablet, up by VND100,000 compared to previously.

The Hanoi-based Hospital of Pediatrics is treating 150 inpatients suffering flu A and it admits 100-120 kids a day.

The Department of Preventive Medicine warned people to take precautionary measures while flu is ravaging. According to the Department , people should keep personal hygiene, wash their hands with soap, keep their body warm and go to nearest medical center for examination and treatment if they experience sneezing, coughing and high fever.

By MINH KHANG – Translated by UYEN PHUONG