Long An Province gets one more solar energy plant

Construction on Europlast Long An solar energy plant yesterday began in My Thanh Bac Commune in Long An Province’s Duc Hue District. -VNA/VNS Photo Bui Giang

The 50-MWp plant is invested in by European Plastic Company, with total capital of VND1.2 trillion (US$49.6 million).

It is expected that the plant will be completed and generate electricity by June next year and connect with the national grid.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyen Van Duoc, vice chairman of Long An Province People’s Committee, said that alternative energy would help solve problems caused by hydroelectric and thermal power plants.

Construction of the Europlast Long An solar energy plant would help the province supplement power and ensure energy security for the country, Duoc said.

The plant is the third in the province, according to the Viet Nam News Agency.