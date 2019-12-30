|
|Local gold price maintains strong growth
|
|Monday, Dec 30, 2019,17:36 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Sensor sales keep hitting new records but price erosion curbs growth
- IDC sees strong growth in smartwatch shipments for the foreseeable future, led by Apple Watch
- Google drives strong growth at Alphabet in Q1 2018
- Wireless connectivity semiconductors maintain strong double-digit growth in health and fitness
- Sensor shipments strengthen but falling prices cut sales growth
- Microcontroller unit shipments surge but falling prices sap sales growth
- Comments for : Samsung sees strong growth in Q1 operating profits thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S7/Galaxy S7 edge
- Comments for : AT&T’s first quarter financials: 625,000 new subscribers, strong growth across the board
- Comments for : IDC sees strong growth in smartwatch shipments for the foreseeable future, led by Apple Watch
- Packaging materials: Strong growth rates for small form factors