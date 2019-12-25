|
|Loc Troi join with scientists to promote Vietnamese rice brand
|
|Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019,13:43 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Company, research institute in tie-up to develop new rice varieties
- Việt Nam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year
- Việt Nam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year
- Trade promotion to focus $5.8m on key markets
- Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Lunar New Year thousands miles from home
- Trade promotion to focus on key markets
- Tech helps brands stand out: experts
- Kovalevskaya awards honour female scientists
- Pictures by Vietnamese photographers in top 50 of AGORA Awards 2019
- Vietnamese women’s team prepare for Olympics qualifiers