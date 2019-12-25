Loc Troi join with scientists to promote Vietnamese rice brand

By Trung Chanh

Representatives of Loc Troi Group and the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute sign a strategic cooperation agreement on December 24 – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

CAN THO – Loc Troi Group and the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CLRRI) signed an agreement on December 24 for the 2020-2025 period to develop varieties of rice and improve the Vietnamese rice brand.

Duong Van Chin, director of Loc Troi Group’s Dinh Thanh Agriculture Research Center, said the two sides will cooperate to create a new rice variety and provide training courses on creating various types of rice.

They also agreed to adapt hi-tech tools, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, to monitor and protect paddy fields, and use bioproducts to respond to droughts and salinity intrusion.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to improving the quality of local rice products, build the Vietnamese rice brand in the international market and cement Vietnam’s position as a leading rice producer.

Specifically, the agreement calls for CLRRI to provide scientific manpower, modern equipment and experimental paddy fields.

For its part, Loc Troi has agricultural research centers in many areas, a variety of rice production plants and a nationwide distribution network.

In addition, the group has nearly 1,000 agricultural engineers who provide knowledge and skills pertaining to rice cultivation and crop management for farmers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Loc Troi Chairman Huynh Van Thon said the firm could develop early value chains for rice production thanks to the CLRRI’s support. He was confident that the two sides will reach their target of building the Vietnamese rice brand.

CLRRI director Tran Ngoc Thach remarked that the institution and Loc Troi Group have been cooperating for a long time. However, this cooperation will be more comprehensive, with specific action plans focusing on creating improved varieties of rice, transferring research results and new technologies, along with training and exchanging experts.

The cooperation between the CLRRI and Loc Troi is necessary for the benefits of not only the two sides, but also the rice sector, noted Bui Ba Bong, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.