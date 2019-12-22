|
|Liverpool win Club World Cup as Firmino sinks Flamengo
|
|Sunday, Dec 22, 2019,09:45 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Rugby World Cup: Bonus-point win keeps host Japan on course for quarterfinals
- Canadian Women’s National Team captain Christine Sinclair preparing for likely her final World Cup
- Refs train with VAR ahead of approval for Women’s World Cup
- WBSC Awards Hosting Rights of 2021 U-18 Baseball World Cup to USA
- Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano to watch World Cup match from space
- Ledesma to face pressure for Argentina's World Cup failure
- Rugby: Japan on brink of first World Cup quarter-final with Samoa win
- Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory of season
- Mikaela Shiffrin gets first major speed medal with super-G win at worlds
- Hastings determined to seize his World Cup opportunity with Scotland