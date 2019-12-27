Speaking at the working session with the Lao guests, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Vo Hong Hai said that Ha Tinh has created favorable conditions for Lao students in the province while providing support for the construction of schools and medical stations in several Lao localities which border the province.

At the working session

Some businesses in Ha Tinh province have also enhanced investment in Laos, contributing to the country’s budget and creating jobs for local workers, he added.

In reply, Buaphoune Likhaida thanked the Vietnamese Government and Ha Tinh province in particular for creating optimal conditions for Lao students.

She also lauded the cooperation of the two countries in maintaining the shared border line and boosting economic development in border localities of Vietnam and Laos.

At the session, the two sides also shared experience in professional activities as well as in promoting socio-economic development for ethnic minority people and supporting businesses from Ha Tinh province and Laos.

Source: VNA