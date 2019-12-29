Lâm becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Football
HÀ NỘI — Star Vietnamese-Russian goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm is the highest-paid custodian in the Thai League 1, according to Thai media outlet SMMSport.
Lâm, who plays for Muangthong United, reportedly receives about US$11,200 per month, making him the league’s highest-paid goalkeeper of all time by some way.
Lâm joined Muangthong United from Hải Phòng FC on a three-year deal in February, 2019, after the Thai club were impressed with his performance in Việt Nam’s successful AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in 2018.
Lâm played all 30 matches and had a successful first season in Thai League 2019 and helped dragged the club from early relegation fears to a fifth-place finish.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper is currently with his club side preparing for the upcoming season after a short break with his family in Russia.
According to the website Transfermartkt, Lâm is also the most expensive Vietnamese player with a value of 300,000 euros ($335,000), while striker Nguyễn Công Phượng is second at 200,000 euros ($223,500). — VNS
- How Graham Norton joined Britain’s best-paid TV elite
- Man City's best and worst Champions League group permutations
- Why Forest should not fear 'one of best teams in the league'
- Man Utd to make De Gea highest-paid goalkeeper in the world
- Best paid jobs you can do with no qualifications revealed
- Best paid jobs that don't require any qualifications
- These are the best paid jobs if you have no qualifications
- These are the 25 best paid-jobs in the UK
- 'I think we have the best squad in the league'
- Forest will face 'best team in the league' on Saturday