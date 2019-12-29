Lâm becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Vietnamese – Russian goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm has become the most expensive goalkeeper ever of the topflight Thai League 1. – Photo ghienbongda.vn

HÀ NỘI — Star Vietnamese-Russian goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm is the highest-paid custodian in the Thai League 1, according to Thai media outlet SMMSport.

Lâm, who plays for Muangthong United, reportedly receives about US$11,200 per month, making him the league’s highest-paid goalkeeper of all time by some way.

Lâm joined Muangthong United from Hải Phòng FC on a three-year deal in February, 2019, after the Thai club were impressed with his performance in Việt Nam’s successful AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in 2018.

Lâm played all 30 matches and had a successful first season in Thai League 2019 and helped dragged the club from early relegation fears to a fifth-place finish.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is currently with his club side preparing for the upcoming season after a short break with his family in Russia.

According to the website Transfermartkt, Lâm is also the most expensive Vietnamese player with a value of 300,000 euros ($335,000), while striker Nguyễn Công Phượng is second at 200,000 euros ($223,500). — VNS