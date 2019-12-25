|
|Khanh Hoa proposes suspending Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
|
|Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019,09:05 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Khanh Hoa welcomes over 5.6 million visitors in 9 months
- Approving for unearthing archaeology at Go Mieu relic, Khanh Hoa province
- Khanh Hoa welcomes over 1.5 million Chinese visitors in seven months
- Khanh Hoa welcomes over 1.5 million Chinese visitors
- Deputy Minister Ho Anh Tuan working with Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee
- Khanh Hoa Leaders:Meeting and wish international tourists and overseas Vietnamese a happy New Year.
- Khanh Hoa protests National Geographic magazine’s list
- Khanh Hoa welcomes nearly 2,000 cruise tourists
- Ronny Van Geneugden outlines plans for Malawi's future
- Train hits motorbike, kills two in Khanh Hoa