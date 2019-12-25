Khanh Hoa proposes suspending Bac Van Phong SEZ plan

The Saigon Times Daily

A beach in Khanh Hoa Province’s Cam Ranh City. The Khanh Hoa government has written to the Government proposing the suspension of a major plan to establish the Bac Van Phong special economic zone – PHOTO: DAO LOAN

HCMC – The Khanh Hoa government has written to central authorities proposing the suspension of a major plan to establish the Bac Van Phong special economic zone (SEZ) while waiting for the law on special administrative and economic zones to be passed and for investment calls to be made.

The province has conducted a number of procedures to put the plan into action, the provincial government told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.

However, the National Assembly has yet to set a specific date to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones, hindering the province’s adoption of the plan due to the lack of a legal foundation, procedural order, zoning content, appraising board and other relevant issues.

Under the new plan for the Van Phong Economic Zone until 2030, the projects in the Nam Van Phong region in Ninh Hoa Town are still underway, with some major projects already in service. Some projects in the region include the Hyundai Vinashin ship building factory, Van Phong Terminal and Van Phong 1 Thermal Power Plant.

Meanwhile, for the Bac Van Phong region in Van Ninh District, under the plan to establish a special economic zone, it is necessary to conduct in-depth research and map out a suitable zoning plan for the project.

Apart from its proposal to suspend the Bac Van Phong SEZ plan, the Khanh Hoa government proposed the prime minister allow it to adjust the plan of the Van Phong Economic Zone until 2030 to meet the growth demand for the zone and create more favorable conditions for investors.

The Van Phong Economic Zone, covering some 70,000 hectares of land, has attracted only 157 projects with total registered capital of over US$4 billion, according to the management board of the zone. Of the figure, a mere US$719 million has been invested in projects, making up 18% of the total registered capital.