Kayaking – unique tourism service on Ha Long Bay

A kayak is a small, narrow watercraft, which is propelled by means of a double-bladed paddle. For foreigners, especially the Europeans, when visiting Ha Long Bay, they often choose kayak to freely enjoy and experience theÂ majestic beauty of Ha Long Bay.

By the end of March 2017, kayaking services were banned according to a decision by the Ha Long municipal People’s Committee due to the service’s lack of safety. A month later, this service was allowed to be resumed on May 1.

Foreign tourists in Ha Long BayÂ

By now, more than 1,400 kayaks are operating on the bay. To better serve tourists, tourism operators are required to upgrade its infrastructure, and ensure safety conditions for tourists.

At a working session with the Ha Long municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Duc Long- Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee agreed to add kayaking to the list of tourist products in Ha Long Bay. The service is now operating in eight tour routes, including Ba Hang, Luon cave, Dong Tien lake, Trinh Nu cave, Vung Tung Sau, Cua Van, Vong Vieng, Cong Do and Hang Co.

Furthermore, tourism operators need to register with authorities, and sign contracts with the Ha Long Bay Management Board before offering kayaking services. Chairman Long also asked kayak tour operators to ensure safety for tourists while the Ha Long municipal People’s Committee must issue regulations of safety requirements for kayaks to make it more convenient for tourists and to protect the environment of Ha Long Bay.

