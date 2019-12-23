During the visit, the delegation worked with the Board of Directors of the hospital, visited and gave gifts to child-patients, who are under treatment at the Oncology Department, and children in Hope Class.
|At the event. Source: news.zing.vn
On behalf of the event’s organizer, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Anne Paul said that, over the past years, the support and participation of people in the Ha Noi Run for Children-HRC 2018 has shown the good deeds of the Vietnamese people and international friends in building a good society.
This is also a good demonstration of the friendship between Vietnam and Canada, noted Ambassador.
Translated by Song Anh
- Offset unveils his four children on his debut album Father of 4
- William and Kate join Windsor Park kickabout during Belfast visit
- Children and gangs: Key questions and help for parents and guardians
- Children’s Minister pledges to make the case for more nursery funding during march
- Twelve crushed to death as children trapped in fallen building
- Children's TV star 'heckled' by toddlers after singing song about bum cheeks
- The 'indelible mark' that exposure to hunger leaves on children
- Diego Simeone's ball-grabbing joins football's imperishable managerial celebrations
- Corbyn’s right-hand man said Brits who fight for Israel should lose passports – even though Labour want ISIS teen to keep hers
- Thinking inside the box for children